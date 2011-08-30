* Says expects to emerge from bankruptcy on or around Sept
* Had filed for bankruptcy protection in March
(Adds details, CEO comment)
By Tanya Agrawal
BANGALORE, Aug 30 A Delaware bankruptcy court
has approved the reorganization plan of Harry & David Holdings
Inc, clearing the way for the gift basket maker to emerge from
bankruptcy under the control of senior noteholders.
The Medford, Oregon-based company said it expects to emerge
from bankruptcy on or around Sept. 13 this year.
Earlier this month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, at a
hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, had said she was prepared to
approve the reorganization.
"With the court's official confirmation of our plan, we've
reached a significant milestone and are excited to emerge from
the Chapter 11 process as a stronger company," Chief Executive
and Chief Restructuring Officer Kay Hong said in a statement.
The reorganization plan calls for the exchange of $200
million in senior debt for equity in a restructured company.
Unsecured creditors would recover about 10 cents on the dollar
over a two to three-year period.
The restructuring -- backed by Pension Benefit Guaranty
Corp, which had earlier objected to the plan -- will include an
equity capital financing of $55 million.
UBS AG and Ally Financial, which lent Harry & David $100
million to keep operating while in bankruptcy, will continue to
finance the company upon its emergence.
The mail-order food company, known for its fruit baskets and
Moose Munch snacks, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March,
citing falling sales and competition from "big-box" retailers
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc .
The case is In re Harry & David Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-10884.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)