* Says expects to emerge from bankruptcy on or around Sept 13

* Had filed for bankruptcy protection in March (Adds details, CEO comment)

By Tanya Agrawal

BANGALORE, Aug 30 A Delaware bankruptcy court has approved the reorganization plan of Harry & David Holdings Inc, clearing the way for the gift basket maker to emerge from bankruptcy under the control of senior noteholders.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy on or around Sept. 13 this year.

Earlier this month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, had said she was prepared to approve the reorganization.

"With the court's official confirmation of our plan, we've reached a significant milestone and are excited to emerge from the Chapter 11 process as a stronger company," Chief Executive and Chief Restructuring Officer Kay Hong said in a statement.

The reorganization plan calls for the exchange of $200 million in senior debt for equity in a restructured company. Unsecured creditors would recover about 10 cents on the dollar over a two to three-year period.

The restructuring -- backed by Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which had earlier objected to the plan -- will include an equity capital financing of $55 million.

UBS AG and Ally Financial, which lent Harry & David $100 million to keep operating while in bankruptcy, will continue to finance the company upon its emergence.

The mail-order food company, known for its fruit baskets and Moose Munch snacks, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March, citing falling sales and competition from "big-box" retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc .

The case is In re Harry & David Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-10884. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)