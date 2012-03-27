LONDON, March 27 J.K. Rowling's best-selling
"Harry Potter" novels are available for the first time in ebook
format on the new website dedicated to the boy wizard
adventures.
The seven stories, which have sold an estimated 450 million
copies worldwide and spawned a successful eight-film movie
franchise, went on sale on Tuesday at the Pottermore site set up
by Rowling.
The website's online store (shop.pottermore.com) is the
exclusive retailer of Harry Potter ebooks and digital
audiobooks, which have been launched in English only.
French, Italian, German and Spanish editions are expected in
the coming weeks with further languages to follow.
The main Pottermore website is expected to be up and running
in early April, several months later than initially anticipated
owing to technical problems.
Designers hope to allow readers to explore elements of the
Harry Potter world that have not appeared in the books and to
interact with the stories and characters.
The free-to-use website, partnered by Sony, is one of
several ventures launched by Rowling and her commercial partners
to keep the magic of Harry Potter alive and the revenues rolling
in.
Rowling, who recently announced she was turning to adult
fiction, long resisted allowing the Harry Potter stories to be
turned into digital format, but eventually decided that
technological progress could not be stopped.
The ebook launch raises questions over copyright
infringement for the jealously guarded Potter property, although
organisers are using a combination of watermarking techniques to
protect against illegal copying.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)