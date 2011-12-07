* Hollywood park based on "Wizarding World" in Florida
* Expected to boost tourism, jobs in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 Harry Potter is going
Hollywood with a new theme park based at Universal Studios that
will feature a Hogwarts castle as its centerpiece alongside
rollercoasters and other rides.
NBCUniversal and film studio Warner Bros on Tuesday
unveiled "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," which will be
built at the Universal Studios Hollywood site with attractions
that are similar to the money-spinning Potter theme park opened
in June 2010 at Universal's resort in Orlando, Florida.
The new theme park could take 3-4 years to construct and is
likely to cost several hundred million dollars but will create
more than 1,000 jobs and is expected to boost tourism to the
Los Angeles area, officials said.
The two companies -- Universal runs the theme parks and
Warner Bros. owns the rights to the "Harry Potter" movies --
also said the "Wizarding World" in Florida would be expanded.
Toasting Tuesday's announcement with mugs of "Butterbeer",
officials said the Hollywood park will be centered around a
huge Hogwarts castle and feature rides and other attractions
based on the adventures of the popular British boy wizard and
his friends who use sorcery to battle evil.
Author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series have sold
some 450 million copies worldwide and the eight movies from the
Warner Bros. studios have taken more than $7.7 billion at
global box-offices, making the films the largest-grossing
franchise in history.
With its "Dragon's Challenge" rollercoaster and life-size
model of the Hogwarts Express train, the 20-acre "Wizarding
World" park in Orlando has proved a huge success with fans. It
drew more than 7 million visitors in its first year and
boosted NBCUniversal's theme park revenue by 33 percent to $1.5
billion for the first nine months of 2011, according to company
results.
Officials did not say how many of the Florida rides would
make their way to the Hollywood park, nor did they say if any
new rides were envisaged. But they did say the new attraction
would be created with the same commitment to authenticity with
the books and movies as the one in Florida.
Warner Bros. chairman Barry Meyer called Tuesday's
announcement "probably the best holiday gift we could give to
the legions of Harry Potter fans worldwide."
"Everyone involved with these projects is committed to
continuing the enchantment of J.K. Rowling's masterful books as
they were brought to life on screen in our eight films and
dedicated to extending the magic of the experience for
generations of fans to come," Meyer said.
The expansion of the Potter franchise follows Walt Disney's
Co's announcement in September of a theme park based on the
2009 film "Avatar" -- the highest-grossing single movie in
history.
Work on the "Avatar" park is due to begin in 2013 in a
section of Disney World in Orlando, with plans for other
locations in the future.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)