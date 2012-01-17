(Follows alerts)
Jan 17 Harry Winston Diamond Corp
said recovery at the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest
Territories was slightly less than its expectations in 2011.
The mine recovered 6.7 million carats of diamonds in 2011,
compared with the company's forecast of 6.9 million carats due
in part to lower-than-expected amounts of reprocessed ore, the
diamond miner and retailer said in a statement.
In 2012, the Diavik mine is expected to produce 8.3 million
carats.
Harry Winston also said its joint venture partner Rio Tinto
Plc is reviewing a new mine life plan for the Diavik
diamond mine.
The Diavik mine is operated by Diavik Diamond Mines, a unit
of Rio Tinto of London. Harry Winston Diamond Ltd Partnership,
owned by Harry Winston Diamond Corp, owns a 40 percent stake in
the mine.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)