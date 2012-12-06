Dec 6 Luxury jeweler and watchmaker Harry
Winston Diamond Corp posted a profit as it sold more
smaller-size diamonds but cut its full-year diamond production
target as it defers the reprocessing of rejects to focus on
higher-value carats.
The company, which owns 40 percent of the Diavik diamond
mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, cut its full-year
production target to about 7.1 million carats from about 8
million. Rio Tinto Plc owns the rest of the mine and
operates it.
Harry Winston posted net income of $3.4 million, or 4 cents
per share, for August-October, compared with a loss of $4.7
million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also owns retail salons around the world,
said sales rose 51 percent to $180.4 million. Sales from the
company's mining segment, which mines and sells rough diamonds,
jumped 134 percent to $84.8 million.
Harry Winston's shares closed at C$14.27 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday.