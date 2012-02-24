* CEO Salvatore Fazzolari resigns effective immediately

* Co names director Henry Knueppel interim CEO and chairman

Feb 24 Harsco Corp said its Chief Executive Salvatore Fazzolari resigned after a 32-year career with the company, and the provider of products and services to metals producers named board member Henry Knueppel as interim CEO.

Fazzolari, who became CEO in 2008, leaves at a time when metals producers are struggling with weak demand.

"While we ended 2011 on an encouraging note, end-market conditions continue to be challenging and we have work to do to further strengthen our businesses," Knueppel said in a statement on Friday.

Knueppel, who has been on Harsco's board since September 2008, would also become interim chairman. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)