Sept 16 Engineering company Harsco Corp
said it would sell its infrastructure business for $300 million
to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Harsco's stock was up 5 percent at $26.33 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday morning.
The company said its infrastructure division would be merged
with Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Inc, a company that
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is buying from private equity firm
First Reserve.
Harsco will get a 29 percent stake in the combined company,
which will have an enterprise value of about $2.5 billion, the
company said.