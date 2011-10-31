SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore-listed Hartawan
Holdings Ltd said on Monday it plans to buy an
Indonesian gold mining firm in a reverse takeover deal worth
S$300 million ($242 million) that would see the firm get new
controlling shareholders.
Hartawan plans to issue 1.5 billion new shares at S$0.20
each in exchange for Wilton Resources Holdings. This will result
in Wijaya Lawrence and Ngiam Mia Je Patrick, the owners of
Wilton, getting a combined stake of about 68.8 percent of
Hartawan's enlarged share capital.
The issue price is a 68 percent premium to Hartawan's last
traded price of S$0.119 on Oct 27, Hartawan said in a statement.
"This proposed acquisition gives us an exciting opportunity
to transform Hartawan from a property leasing and management and
hospitality group into a gold mine owner and producer," said
Hartawan Executive Chairman Winstedt Chong.
($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)