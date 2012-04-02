(Corrects analyst's per-share forecasts in 5th paragraph;
analyst says his math was incorrect)
* Hartford to buy back warrants, debentures
* Allianz keeps 5 pct stake in company
* Shares rise 2.3 pct
* Analyst: deal saves Hartford hundreds of millions
April 2 The Hartford Financial Services Group
plans to repay most of a rescue it received during the
financial crisis, buying back debentures and warrants from
Germany's Allianz SE for $2.43 billion.
Hartford's shares rose 2.3 percent in morning trading, far
outperforming the sector, as one analyst said the deal could
potentially save the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
In early October 2008, during the deepest point of the
crisis, Allianz pumped $2.5 billion into The Hartford via
preferred shares, debentures and warrants. After the repurchases
announced Monday, Allianz will still own about 5 percent of the
company, worth $464 million as of Friday's close.
In a statement, the insurer said the buyback -- to be partly
financed by issuing new debt and partly by its stock buyback
program -- would give it "additional financial flexibility and
an improved capital structure."
Sterne Agee analyst John Nadel said the company was saving
about $700 million with the deal it negotiated versus what it
may have had to pay Allianz contractually, plus up to $75
million a year in pretax interest expense. Na del initially
estimated the deal would raise Hartford's earnings and book
value per share but later said his math was incorrect and the
deal would not add to either.
Last month, amid heavy pressure from its largest
shareholder, hedge fund manager John Paulson, The Hartford said
it would sell off most of its life insurance-related operations
and shut down its annuity business.
The Hartford was one of three insurers to receive a U.S.
government rescue during the financial crisis, and in recent
times its valuation has severely lagged peers.
Its shares rose 48 cents to $21.56 in morning trading. The
stock is down 0.7 percent since it revealed the breakup plan,
underperforming the broader sector.
The buyback will also remove an overhang from the Hartford;
every few months rumors have popped up in European markets that
Allianz may buy the company entirely, which both sides have
always categorically denied.
Allianz separately said the Hartford deal would reduce the
German company's risky capital by 1.5 billion euros.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Boston, additional reporting by
Christian Kraemer in Frankfurt; Editing by Derek Caney and
Maureen Bavdek)