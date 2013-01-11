* Says post-surgical test confirms tumor was completely
removed
* CEO McGee to continue low-dose chemotherapy and radiation
treatment
Jan 11 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
said Chief Executive Liam McGee underwent a successful
brain surgery to remove a small tumor.
McGee, 57, had displayed no symptoms previously, and
post-surgical tests indicated that he was cancer-free, the
insurance company said in a statement.
"In an abundance of caution, the doctors and I have agreed
on a low-dose chemotherapy and radiation treatment and we expect
minimal side effects," McGee said in a statement.
The company declined to provide additional details on the
surgery.
McGee, who was working from home, will return to office on
Monday.
Shares of the company closed at $23.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.