June 19 Fund and asset manager Hartford Funds appointed three adviser consultants to support financial advisers and their clients in the United States.

Tom Scanlan was appointed as an adviser consultant for Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Tom Monks was named adviser consultant for Los Angeles and Nick Hammer for Arizona and New Mexico. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)