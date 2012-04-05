Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
BOSTON, April 5 Hartford Financial Services Group's chief executive has asked not to be paid a bonus for 2011, though the board determined he was entitled to one, the company said in its annual proxy filing.
Liam McGee earned a total of $7.9 million in 2011, down 25 percent from his 2010 compensation, according to the filing on Thursday.
"The independent directors determined that Mr. McGee would have otherwise received an incentive award, but they honored Mr. McGee's request and awarded no cash bonus for 2011," Hartford said.
The company's shares lagged many peers last year, ending up with one of the lowest valuations in the entire insurance industry.
Last month, following a lengthy review and pressure from top shareholder John Paulson, the company said it would shut down its annuity business and sell off most of its life insurance operations to focus on the property insurance sector. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.