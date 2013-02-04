BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
Feb 4 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group reported a fourth-quarter loss on higher catastrophe losses from superstorm Sandy, which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.
The company posted a net loss of $46 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net income of $118 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, earnings fell 12 percent to 54 cents per share.
The company said in December it expected pretax losses of $370 million in the fourth quarter from the storm.
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.