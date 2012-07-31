BRIEF-Highway Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Highway Holdings reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine-month results
July 31 Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc said it will buy independent brokerage unit Woodbury Financial Services from Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
AIG's life and retirement business SunAmerica Financial Group will buy the unit, which will become part of its advisor group.
Hartford said the deal will generate a "modest gain" for the company. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Redhill Biopharma announces enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase III study for acute gastroenteritis
* Sonoco Protective Solutions announces price increases to keep pace with rising raw material costs