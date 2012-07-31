July 31 Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc said it will buy independent brokerage unit Woodbury Financial Services from Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

AIG's life and retirement business SunAmerica Financial Group will buy the unit, which will become part of its advisor group.

Hartford said the deal will generate a "modest gain" for the company. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)