Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 28 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group's third-quarter profit rose as margins improved in its core property and casualty commercial business.
Hartford's shares were up 2.5 percent in extended trading.
Net income rose to $293 million, or 60 cents per share, from $13 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Third quarter 2012 net income was impacted by a net loss of $388 million, after-tax, related to the company's sale of its Individual Life business, the company said.
Earned premium from its property and casualty business fell less than 1 percent to $2.49 billion.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.