Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Q3 net income $293 mln vs $13 mln year earlier
* Q3 adj earnings $1.03/share vs est of $0.83
* Core earnings from P&C commercial business up 9 pct
Oct 28 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group's third-quarter operating profit beat analysts' average estimate as pricing rose 8 percent in its property and casualty commercial business.
Hartford's core earnings from its property and casualty (P&C) commercial business rose about 9 percent to $176 million. Underwriting gains more than doubled to $30 million.
On an operating basis, the insurer earned $1.03 per share. Analysts on average had expected 83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hartford's P&C combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue that insurers pay out as claims, improved to 92.8 percent from 96.3 percent last year.
Earned premium from its P&C business, however, fell less than 1 percent to $2.49 billion.
Net income rose to $293 million, or 60 cents per share, from $13 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier, when Hartford's sale of its Individual Life business led to an after-tax net loss of $388 million, the company said.
Hartford has been shedding its annuities business, retirement plans business and life insurance operations to focus on the more stable P&C business.
Reuters reported earlier this month that private equity firms like J.C. Flower & Co and Apollo Global Management LLC are among a handful of companies expected to bid for the insurer's Japanese annuity business.
Hartford, based in the Connecticut city of the same name, is the 11th-largest P&C insurer in the country with a market share of about 2 percent, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIL), a multi-state insurance regulatory body.
Shares of Hartford, which has a market value of more than $15 billion, closed at $33.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They were up more than 1 percent after the bell.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.