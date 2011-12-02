JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesian coal miner Harum
Energy has lifted a force majeure on prompt
deliveries, but is still reviewing its shipment schedule for
this month, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The firm declared the force majeure to some clients on
Wednesday after a bridge in Kalimantan collapsed last weekend to
halt shipping along the key waterway.
Alexandra Mira, Harum's spokeswoman, did not give further
details on why the shipments could resume nor names of buyers
that had been affected.
Analysts have said Harum Energy, Indo Tambangraya
and Bayan Resources were likely to be affected by the
bridge collapse.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Rieka Rahadiana and
Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)