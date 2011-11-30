(Updates with analyst comment)
JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesian miner Harum
Energy has declared force majeure on prompt coal
deliveries to some clients, after a bridge collapsed on a river
in Borneo that it uses to transport shipments, the company told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Alexandra Mira did not give volumes or the names
of buyers affected by the collapse of the 700-metre suspension
bridge on Saturday, which blocked barges from travelling down
the Mahakam river in Indonesia's Kalimantan.
Brokerage CLSA said the river carried all of Harum's weekly
volumes of 200,000 tonnes, and that the waterway accounted for
15 percent of output from Indonesia, the world's largest
exporter of thermal coal.
The delays to shipments are not expected to have much of an
impact on regional coal prices, given an oversupplied market and
concerns about weak demand.
Macquarie said in a report after a call with Harum on
Wednesday that the miner expected the river to re-open as early
as next week, and so if it then lifted the force majeure in
coming days, production and sales were unlikely to be affected.
"Management suggested its December shipments are still on
track, meaning once barges are loaded, demand for its coal still
exists," Macquarie said. "Harum confirmed the near term pricing
outlook remains challenging, with buyers staying out of the
market in anticipation of weakening global demand."
Harum and Bayan Resources said on Tuesday they
expected delays to coal shipments because of the blocked river.
Other companies contacted by Reuters said they were not
affected.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul;
Editing by Neil Chatterjee)