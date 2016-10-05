Oct 5 Yields on $1.548 billion of Harvard
University revenue bonds fell mostly by 2 to 3 basis points when
the debt was repriced on Wednesday.
The top yield was shaved by two basis points to 2.73 percent
for bonds due in 2040 with a 5 percent coupon. Even though the
bonds are rated AAA, that final yield was 43 basis points over
Municipal Market Data's triple-A yield scale due to a make-whole
call provision, according to MMD.
The 1.60 percent yield on bonds due in 2026 was 8 basis
points over the scale.
The bonds were issued through the Massachusetts Development
Finance Authority and initially priced by underwriters led by
Goldman, Sachs & Co on Wednesday and then repriced to reflect
investor demand.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)