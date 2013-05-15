BOSTON May 15 Harvard University paid its top
six in-house money managers $29.5 million in 2011, a 45 percent
hike from the previous year that it said was due to the
"exceptionally strong" returns on the school's endowment during
that period.
Harvard, the world's richest university, began tying senior
investment manager pay to the performance of its $30 billion
portfolio in 2010 after it lost billions of dollars during the
2008-09 financial crisis.
While Harvard's payouts to managers are significantly less
than they are on Wall Street or at privately owned hedge
funds, news of multi-million pay packages for university
employees have in the past angered some alumni.
Andrew Wiltshire, who oversees alternative assets
investments, was the Harvard Management Company's best-paid
manager in 2011 with compensation of $6.6 million - up about 20
percent from 2010, Harvard said in a press release on Wednesday.
The head of the endowment, President and CEO Jane Mendillo,
got a more than 50 percent pay hike to $5.3 million, while
Stephen Blythe, who heads public markets, saw his compensation
rise to $6.2 million from $5.5 million.
Harvard's portfolio grew by 21.4 percent in the fiscal year
that ended June 30, 2011, before shrinking 0.05 percent to $30.7
billion during the fiscal year that ended in 2012.
The university's 2010 pay overhaul tying compensation to
endowment performance came as Wall Street's huge salaries and
bonuses angered many Americans, who blamed bankers' mistakes for
high unemployment and the economic crisis.
Under the system, Harvard managers can only get a pay hike
if they out-perform the market.
While up in 2011, pay among Harvard's top managers remains
down sharply from the $107.5 million posted in 2003 when fury
over manager compensation hit fever-pitch and contributed to
Jack Meyer's 2005 departure as the portfolio's CEO.
After Meyer left the endowment continued to perform well,
hitting a record of $36.9 billion in the year that ended 2008.
Unlike many prominent schools, including rival Yale, Harvard
has allowed only a portion of its funds to be overseen by
outside managers with internal managers still doing a lot of the
stock picking.