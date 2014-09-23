BOSTON, Sept 23 Harvard University said Tuesday its $36 billion endowment posted a 15.4 percent return in fiscal 2014 as in-house bond managers and outside hedge funds teamed up to easily beat the portfolio's 14.6 percent benchmark return.

The endowment, overseen by Harvard Management Company Inc, grew to $36.4 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30 from $32.7 billion. That marked a near-full recovery from losses posted during the financial crisis.

Still, an overhang from underperforming illiquid private-equity investments continue to weigh on the endowment's portfolio, HMC said in a press release.

The Ivy League school's endowment is the largest in the world and is now valued roughly three times bigger than the annual gross domestic output of Africa's Zimbabwe.

The endowment's bond portfolio produced a 7.7 percent return in fiscal 2014, trouncing the 4.2 percent return on its benchmark. Its foreign bonds were the stars, posting an 18 percent return against an 8 percent return on the benchmark, HMC said. The entire fixed income portfolio is managed internally.

Harvard relies solely on external hedge fund managers to oversee its absolute return investments, however, which include distressed situations and were up 12.2 percent versus the benchmark's 6.8 percent.

The endowment's growth, which was affected by investment returns, donations, and payouts to school programs, came during the last full fiscal year the endowment will have been managed by Jane Mendillo, who took the helm of Harvard Management Company in 2008 and is retiring in December.

During her first year, at the height of the financial meltdown, Mendillo oversaw a nearly 30 percent decline in the fund to $26 billion from $36.9 billion. But she has been rebuilding ever since by paring back risky holdings and emphasizing resource investments.

Harvard Management Company said it plans to boost its exposure to private equity and real estate in 2015 to 18 percent and 12 percent of its portfolio, respectively, while maintaining its emerging market exposure at 11 percent.

In 2013, HMC's exposure to private equity was 16 percent, while its exposure to real estate was 10 percent.

HMC said careful picks in private equity, combined with increased liquidity in the endowment, could help its returns. It added that, while emerging markets "have underperformed developed markets equity over the last couple of years, we continue to believe that this asset class represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity."

The first woman to run Harvard Management Company, Mendillo said in June that she is leaving at the end of 2014 for personal reasons. Her replacement has not yet been announced.

"Jane and the HMC team have done an excellent job strengthening the portfolio and investment organization, and we are proud to deliver strong returns to the university," said James Rothenberg, chair of the Harvard Management Company board of directors, in a press release.

The university depends on the endowment for roughly one-third of its annual operating budget, including funding faculty salaries, facilities maintenance and student financial aid. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)