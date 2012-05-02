BOSTON May 2 Harvard and the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, both academic heavyweights and often
neighborly rivals, are joining hands in a new partnership to
offer courses online and for free.
The two schools, located near each other in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, are teaming up on an initiative called edX only
five months after MIT rolled out MITx, its online learning
system which allows students to earn certificates for completing
course work from a distance.
Harvard and MIT each committed $30 million to the project,
which will be overseen by a not-for-profit group based in
Cambridge. Anant Agarwal, who led the development of MITx and
directed MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
Laboratory, will be edX's first president.
The group plans to offer its first courses in the fall and
eventually expects other universities may join.
With a wink to the schools' long-running rivalries in racing
to academic breakthroughs and wooing professors and students,
MIT President Susan Hockfield said they also work together. "One
of the best-kept secrets is the profound richness of
collaboration between Harvard and MIT," she said at a news
conference, standing next to Harvard President Drew Faust.
Online learning has become a hot topic in education with
many schools, including MIT, offering hundreds of courses online
where students work through the material at their own pace but
are not tested. Now the trend is to offer classes online where
students can earn certificates if they show they can master the
subject.
MIT said 120,000 people signed up for the first such course
- Introduction to Circuits and Electronics - that MITx rolled
out earlier this year. Halfway through the course, some 20,000
were still actively keeping up with it.
The new program is expected to make Harvard and MIT's course
work available around the world to students who cannot sit in
classrooms on campus, and officials also expect it to aid
researchers in figuring out new ways for people to learn.
"EdX gives Harvard and MIT an unprecedented opportunity to
dramatically extend our collective reach by conducting
groundbreaking research into effective education and by
extending online access to quality higher education," Harvard's
Faust said.
The students who sign up, free of charge, will be able to
watch video lesson segments, take embedded quizzes and
participate in online laboratories.
And they will be able to earn certificates for completing
the work. But university officials have long underscored that
these online learning platforms are not a less strenuous path to
a top-tier diploma. Indeed diplomas can still be earned only by
being admitted by the schools and attending classes in person.
Harvard and MIT are extremely selective with Harvard
accepting only 5.9 percent of the applicants for an
undergraduate degree this year. MIT accepted 8.9 percent.
