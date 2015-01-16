(Repeats story that appeared on Jan 15, no changes)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Jan 15 High-profile professors and
securities lawyers traded jabs Thursday on the merits of a
Harvard University legal project, a scholarly slugfest playing
out in the normally staid academic sector tracking corporate
governance.
At issue is a research paper from December by SEC
Commissioner Daniel Gallagher and Stanford University professor
Joseph Grundfest, a former SEC commissioner, titled "Did Harvard
Violate Federal Securities Law? The Campaign Against Classified
Boards of Directors."
The paper suggested the SEC could take legal action against
the school in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The sharp language
intensified an otherwise dry academic dispute, pitting
colleagues against each other.
One professor charged that the hint of SEC action was an
attempt to "chill public debate" on an important issue.
The paper faults a Harvard Law School project that helped
big investors press companies to make directors face elections
annually, instead of every two or three years. The trend also
means activists can challenge entire boards at once.
Harvard's project advised the activist investors and helped
them draw up resolutions.
But shareholder proposals using the Harvard project's
wording were so one-sided in describing research on the area
that they could be "false and misleading," the authors wrote.
The group of 34 senior law professors called the paper's
charges "deeply flawed" and urged the authors to withdraw their
accusations. In their statement posted on Thursday to a Harvard
Law School online forum, the professors acknowledged that they
hold differing views on the merits of annual elections.
Well-known signers included John Coffee of Columbia
University and Stanford professor Ronald Gilson. Another, James
Cox of Duke Law School, said in an interview the paper amounts
to an attempt to silence corporate critics.
"A commissioner shouldn't be able to use his position to
chill public debate on important governance issues, and I think
that's what Gallagher is doing," Cox said.
Gallagher was not available to comment, but three former SEC
general counsels issued a statement supporting the paper,
including Harvey Pitt, who served as SEC chair from 2001 to
2003.
The paper, they wrote, "performs a necessary public service
by appropriately putting shareholder proponents on notice" about
future proposals.
Lucian Bebchuk, the Harvard Law School professor who created
the project, did not respond to questions.
The project's website said it has helped move more than 120
big companies toward annual elections. The site says the project
finished its work last summer and is not currently operating.
