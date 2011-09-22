* Venture could buy $1 billion in property
* Annual yield expected to be 6-8 pct
* Equity raising of $360 million exceeds target by 20 pct
By Ilaina Jonas
Sept 22 Harvard University's endowment is the
main investor in a venture that could buy more than $1 billion
of triple-net leased property, a form of investment that offers
higher yields and relative stability at a time of financial
market volatility, a source familiar with the deal said.
So-called triple-net leased property requires the tenant to
assume all risks, such as higher property taxes, damage and
maintenance.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), which was hired to raise
the equity for the investment vehicle, USRA Net Lease Capital
Corp, has secured $360 million, 20 percent more than the
target, said Tom Beneville, international director for Jones
Lang LaSalle, who declined to confirm Harvard's involvement.
Investor demand for the triple-net leased, single-tenant
property underscores the hunger for yield at a time when
interest rates are at historic lows.
"Today investors are looking for two things that are hard
to find: yield and some measure and safety and security,"
Beneville said.
For the investor, owning a single-tenant, net-leased
property is akin to a bond issued by the tenant, with the added
benefit of the value of the underlying property.
"These transactions usually throw off a cash flow
significantly greater than a comparable company bond," said
Richard Ader, chairman of U.S. Realty Advisors, which will
manage the venture.
"So you have long-term stability with higher cash flow than
the bond, and it's secured, where most bonds are just
full-faith and credit of the issuing company. Here you have the
collateral of the real estate as well," said Ader, who also
declined to confirm Harvard's investment.
Harvard, whose endowment was valued at $27.68 billion at
the end of June, declined to comment.
Investors are likely to see a yield of about 6.5 percent to
8 percent, Ader said, higher than the 1.72 percent rate on the
10-year U.S. Treasury bond and the average 2.16 percent
dividend yield on the S&P 500 stock index.
Such a yield also would be higher than that offered by the
average U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT). As of Sept.
21, yields on property-owning REITs were running at about 4.04
percent, according to SNL Financial's Equity REIT index.
Rents on triple-net leases are typically lower than under a
conventional lease because the tenant incurs all the risk and,
unlike a bond, real estate usually cannot be sold quickly.
The venture would probably use debt financing of about 65
percent to 75 percent, boosting the $360 million to about $1
billion to $1.2 billion of purchasing power, Ader said.
He said he expected the venture to buy mostly warehouse and
distribution centers, along with some retail and office
properties.
The venture is likely to last seven to 10 years, with
acquisitions within the next two to three years, Ader said.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)