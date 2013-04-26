Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
April 26 President And Fellows Of Harvard College plan to sell $402 million of series 2013A taxable bonds during the week of April 29, said a market source on Friday.
The sale will consist of $50 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2023, $100 million of bonds Oct. 1 2031, and $252 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2037.
JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors