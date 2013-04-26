April 26 President And Fellows Of Harvard College plan to sell $402 million of series 2013A taxable bonds during the week of April 29, said a market source on Friday.

The sale will consist of $50 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2023, $100 million of bonds Oct. 1 2031, and $252 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2037.

JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.