HONG KONG, Sept 25 Harvest Fund Management, China's second-largest retail fund manager by assets, has formed a joint venture with the fund management arm of British property developer Grosvenor to invest in real estate in greater China, the money managers said in a joint statement.

Grosvenor is controlled by the Duke of Westminster and its arm, Grosvenor Fund Management, has 5 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) in funds under management, including a China retail fund.

The new entity, Harvest Real Estate Investments, will be run by Rong Ren, who left Harvest Capital Partners in May. Despite the similar names, Harvest Capital is not related to Harvest Fund Management, which has around $37 billion in assets under management.

The new company has a staff of 20 in Hong Kong and Beijing. The partners did not disclose how much capital they are investing in the venture.

Harvest Fund Management is owned by China Credit Trust, Deutsche Asset Management and Lixin Investment.