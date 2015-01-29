HOUSTON Jan 29 Texas-based oil company Harvest
Natural Resources Inc said on Thursday its affiliates
have withdrawn a request for arbitration against Venezuela for
blocking the sale of the company's stake in an oil project in
the country.
The action follows objections from Argentina's Pluspetrol,
which had agreed to buy Harvest's 32 percent stake in Petrodelta
for about $400 million. Pluspetrol filed a complaint this week
in U.S. court for breach of contract, citing specific provisions
that insulate it from any legal proceeding Harvest might start
against Venezuela.
It argued that the arbitration "could seriously threaten
Petroandina's and its affiliates' interests in Venezuela."
Harvest filed for arbitration on Jan. 16, saying it was
trying to protect the value of its investment in Venezuela
through an arbitration before the Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID).
Harvest could go through a process established in the
agreement with Petroandina or obtain a waiver to request
arbitration, the firm said in a statement.
