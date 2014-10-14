Oct 14 Harvest SA :

* Says Q3 revenue is 5.05 million euros, up 10.2 pct

* Says Q1 revenue is 5.14 million euros, up 1.2 pct

* Expects FY results growth to enable maintenance or improvement of profitability