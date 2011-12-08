* Says to incur $5.5 mln as cost due to dry well

Dec 8 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources said it will plug and abandon a well in Block 64 onshore Oman and take a dry-hole charge of $5.5 million in the current quarter.

The well failed to find hydrocarbons in the stacks of Barik, Miqrat and Amin reservoirs, but the company said the quality of the Barik and the Amin reservoirs was "better than expected."

The abandoned MFS-1 well is part of a two-well program and the rig will now be moved to the second well where drilling will start later this month, the company said in a statement.

Harvest Natural has an 80 percent stake in the 3874 sq km Block 64 in Oman.

Shares of the company closed at $8.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)