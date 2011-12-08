(Adds details, updates shares)
* To take $5.5 mln dry well charge
* Shares fall 9 percent
Dec 8 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest
Natural Resources said it will plug and abandon a well
in Block 64 onshore Oman and take a dry-hole charge of $5.5
million in the current quarter.
Shares of the company, which touched a year-low in August,
were trading down 9 percent at $7.95 in early trade on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The MFS-1 well failed to find hydrocarbons in the stacks of
Barik, Miqrat and Amin reservoirs, but the company said the
quality of the Barik and the Amin reservoirs was "better than
expected."
The abandoned well is part of a two-well program and the rig
will now be moved to the second well where drilling will start
later this month, the company said in a statement.
Harvest Natural, which had earnings of $5.1 million in the
July-September quarter, owns 80 percent of the 3874 sq km block
in Oman.
Besides Oman, the company has exploration programs in
Indonesia, Gabon, China and the United States. It also owns 32
percent of Petrodelta, a Venezuelan drilling company with six
oil fields under it.
The company had net proved reserves of 54.6 million barrels
of oil equivalent (MMboe) and an annual production of 2.1 MMboe
as of 2010.
