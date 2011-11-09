* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.22

* Venezuela affiliate Pertodelta's production up 36 pct (Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped mainly by higher production at its affiliate Petrodelta.

Petrodelta, which controls about 247,113 gross acres in concessions covering six oil fields, is the company's 32 percent equity affiliate in Venezuela.

Petrodelta's oil production was up 36 percent at 32,824 barrels of oil per day from a year ago.

Harvest's July-September earnings were $5.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Last year, the company reported a loss of $5 million, or 15 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $10.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore;)