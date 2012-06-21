* Agrees to sell Venezuela assets for $725 million

June 21 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc struck a deal to sell its Venezuelan operations for $725 million, securing an exit from the country for the small exploration company, which became ensnared in President Hugo Chavez's nationalization of oil assets.

The company said it would sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA in Venezuela to PT Pertamina, Indonesia's national oil company.

Harvest shares jumped 88.5 percent to $9.20 in trading after the bell on Thursday.

Chavez's push to boost control over its oil industry has kept investors away from the South American OPEC member and left crude production stagnant.

The country nationalized most of Harvest's Venezuela operations in 2007. Still, a majority of the company's holdings remained there - as of last year, nearly 60 percent of Harvest's assets were in Venezuela, according to JP Morgan.

Harvest also has exploration programs in Oman, Indonesia, Gabon, China and the United States.

Harvest said it expects about $525 million in net proceeds from the sale after deductions for transaction-related costs and taxes.

Harvest shares, which have lost nearly 70 percent of their value in about 15 months, closed at $4.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company's market capitalization, before the surge after the bell, was around $180 million.

Harvest said in March it was in talks to sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA, a joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo.

Petrodelta, which holds six oil fields, produced 11.39 million barrels of oil in 2011, up 33 percent from year-ago levels, the company previously said. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Bob Burgdorfer)