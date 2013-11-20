PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Harvest Natural Resources Inc : * Announces revised proposal from pluspetrol for company's interests in
venezuela; termination of negotiations with vitol * Says co and pluspetrol agreed to enter into two independent transactions * Negotiations toward definitive deal with vitol s.a. for sale of 66.667% interest in dussafu marine permit psc terminated * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, March 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Feb China vehicle sales total 64,641 units, +2 pct y/y, versus -32 pct in Jan