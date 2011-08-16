(Adds details)
* Sees H1 pretax profit up 40 pct, revenue up
* Plans to raise interim dividend 10 pct
Aug 16 British recruitment and IT outsourcing
services firm Harvey Nash Group Plc said it expected a
40 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on strong growth in
placements, particularly in Europe, Germany and the Nordics.
The company also said it planned to raise its interim
dividend by 10 percent.
"A strong financial position, combined with the broad
portfolio of services, has positioned the group well for the
second half and thereafter," the company said in a statement.
For the six months ended July 31, the group expects to
report an increase of about 20 percent in revenue and gross
profit.
Harvey Nash said it made good progress in the United States
particularly in permanent recruitment.
Earlier in the month, rival Robert Walters posted a
23 percent rise in first-half net fees, helped by strong growth
in its European and Asia Pacific markets.
Harvey Nash shares, which have gained a quarter of their
value over the past five days, closed at 69 pence on Monday,
valuing the firm at 50 million pounds ($82 million).
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)