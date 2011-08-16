(Adds details)

Aug 16 British recruitment and IT outsourcing services firm Harvey Nash Group Plc said it expected a 40 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on strong growth in placements, particularly in Europe, Germany and the Nordics.

The company also said it planned to raise its interim dividend by 10 percent.

"A strong financial position, combined with the broad portfolio of services, has positioned the group well for the second half and thereafter," the company said in a statement.

For the six months ended July 31, the group expects to report an increase of about 20 percent in revenue and gross profit.

Harvey Nash said it made good progress in the United States particularly in permanent recruitment.

Earlier in the month, rival Robert Walters posted a 23 percent rise in first-half net fees, helped by strong growth in its European and Asia Pacific markets.

Harvey Nash shares, which have gained a quarter of their value over the past five days, closed at 69 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at 50 million pounds ($82 million). ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)