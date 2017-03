(Corrects operating profit, profit before tax)

LONDON, April 25 Harvey Nash Group Plc

* Revenue up 17 percent to 697.3 million stg

* Well positioned to capitalise further on improving market conditions

* Further market share gained - particularly in uk, nordic and benelux regions

* Profit before tax down 18 percent to 6.4 million stg

* Operating profit down 17 percent to 7.1 million stg

* Recommending a 10 percent increase in final dividend to 1.974 pence per share