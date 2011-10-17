ArcelorMittal sees 2017 global steel demand up 0.5-1.5 pct
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 ArcelorMittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
* Q3 EPS $1.27 vs est. $1.30
* Q3 sales $1.38 bln vs est. $1.45 bln
* Shares down 2 pct before the bell (Adds background on Mattel results, adds details on domestic and international sales)
Oct 17 Toy maker Hasbro Inc's quarterly results fell short of analysts' expectations as a dip in sales in the company's home market offset strong international growth.
Hasbro's results were in sharp contrast to those of larger rival Mattel Inc , which reported strong sales growth both in its domestic and international markets on Friday.
For the third quarter, Hasbro's net revenue in the U.S. and Canada fell 7 percent, hurt by declines in its boys, girls, and games and puzzles categories, while international revenue rose 23 percent.
The company earned $171.0 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $155.2 million, or $1.09 a share, last year.
Net revenue rose 5 percent to $1.38 billion.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 a share on sales of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the second-largest U.S. toy company and maker of Nerf foam toys and Transformers action figures closed at $34.75 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
