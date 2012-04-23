April 23 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest
U.S. toy company, reported a first-quarter loss as sales in
North America fell.
Net loss at the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board
games was $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a
profit of $17.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 4 cents a
share.
Analysts were looking for a profit of 8 cents, before items,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, while analysts
expected $666.5 million.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)