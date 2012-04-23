April 23 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toy company, reported a first-quarter loss as sales in North America fell.

Net loss at the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games was $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 4 cents a share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 8 cents, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, while analysts expected $666.5 million.

