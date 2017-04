Feb 4 U.S. toymakers Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc are said to have held talks about a possible merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mattel shares were up 7.4 percent, while Hasbro was up 3.3 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1mgngZw)

Mattel and Hasbro were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)