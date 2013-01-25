* Estimates 4th-qtr revenue $1.28 bln vs est $1.40 bln
* Shares down 5 percent before the bell
(Adds full-year outlook details, rival)
Jan 25 Hasbro Inc estimated
fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, well below analysts'
expectations, saying demand for toys in the United States and in
some international markets was lower than anticipated in the
holiday season.
Shares of the company were down about 5 percent at $36.70 on
Friday before the markets opened.
Hasbro said it was expecting fourth-quarter revenue of
around $1.28 billion, while Wall Street was expecting the
toymaker's revenue to be $1.40 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For full-year 2012, the company, whose brands include
Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Nerf and Mr. Potato Head, estimated earnings
in the range of $2.52 to $2.54 a share. Excluding fourth-quarter
restructuring charges, the company expected to earn of $2.73 to
$2.75 per share.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $2.85 per
share.
Hasbro is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results on
Feb. 7.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago, Chris Peters
in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)