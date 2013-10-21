BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Oct 21 Hasbro Inc reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter as strong overseas demand helped the second-largest U.S. toymaker offset weakness at home.
Net earnings rose to $193.0 million, or $1.46 a share, from $164.9 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a tax adjustment and restructuring and pension charges, the company earned $1.31 a share, above the analysts' average estimate of $1.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $1.37 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.