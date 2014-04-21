BRIEF-Cormedix Inc full year 2016 loss per share $0.65
* Cormedix Inc full year 2016 loss per share $0.65 Source text (http://bit.ly/2n5HCsA) Further company coverage:
April 21 Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by strong demand for its toys for girls.
The company's first-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $679.5 million.
Sales of girls' toys such as My Little Pony and Nerf Rebelle increased 21 percent.
Net income was $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 30, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
