CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Oct 20 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher international sales, particularly in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $180.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $126.6 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hasbro, known for its My Little Pony toys and action figures based on Marvel Comics characters, said total revenue rose 7.3 percent to $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state outlined plans on Tuesday to spend A$510 million ($385 million) to keep the lights on, just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing large-scale battery storage.
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares