* 3rd-qtr revenue $1.47 bln vs est. $1.48 bln
* Revenue in girls' toys category falls 28 pct
* Games category revenue declines 8 pct
* Shares fall as much as 8.2 pct
(Adds analysts comments, details from conference call; updates
shares)
By Nayan Das
Oct 19 Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar
and lower sales of its games and toys for girls.
Shares of the company, which makes Monopoly board game and
My Little Pony toys, fell as much as 8.2 percent on Monday.
Toymakers including Hasbro and Barbie doll maker Mattel Inc
have seen declining sales of toys for girls as children
increasingly opt for gadgets and tablets.
Revenue in Hasbro's games category fell 8 percent in the
third quarter, due to weak demand for its "Magic: The Gathering"
and other games.
Revenue in the toys for girls category fell 28 percent, the
fourth straight quarter of decline, as demand for My Little Pony
and Furby toys weakened.
Games and toys for girls together account for nearly half of
Hasbro's total revenue.
Oppenheimer & Co Inc analyst Sean McGowan said the fall in
sales of girls' toys was a concern.
"If the weakness in girls' toys is the result of competitive
shifts, then there isn't much to be done," he said. "Other than
heavy promotion or an acquisition, there is not much that
Hasbro, or any other toy company, can do to change a product's
performance in the short term."
Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz said retailers were being
more cautious and stocking inventory closer to the holiday
shopping season, pushing toymakers' sales into the fourth
quarter from the third quarter.
Although Hasbro's sales of toys for boys jumped 24 percent,
the rise was driven by demand for toys based on the latest films
in the "Star Wars" and "Jurassic World" series. "Jurassic World"
released in June, while "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is
scheduled for launch in December.
The company will release new toys under brands such as
FurReal Friends in the current quarter as these sell better as
holiday items, Chief Executive Brian Goldner said.
Hasbro's net revenue was flat at $1.47 billion in the
quarter ended Sept. 27, missing the average analyst estimate of
$1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding
the impact of a strong dollar, revenue rose 9 percent.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose 15 percent to $207.6
million, or $1.64 per share.
Excluding items, Hasbro earned $1.58 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $1.52.
Hasbro's shares were down 7.3 percent at $72.08 in late
morning trading. Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen more
than 41 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru, additional reporting by
Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Abhijith G; Editing by Kirti Pandey)