By Shailaja Sharma
Feb 9 Sequels to "Star Wars", "The Avengers" and
"Jurassic Park" movies are expected to boost Hasbro Inc's
sales this year, helping the toymaker further narrow the
gap with Mattel Inc, its bigger but struggling rival.
Hasbro's revenue increased 4.8 percent in 2014, while
Mattel's fell 7 percent, narrowing the annual sales gap between
the two biggest U.S. toymakers to $1.74 billion from $2.4
billion in 2013.
The gap could narrow further over the next two years,
analysts said, as Mattel struggles with falling demand for its
Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price preschool toys.
Hasbro's shares rose as much as 8.8 percent to a record high
of $60.66 on Monday.
"Exclusive of currency, Hasbro should be able to show an
increase in 2015 (sales), and that's not obvious for Mattel at
all," Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan said.
Hasbro and Mattel have said a strong dollar would remain a
headwind in 2015. The dollar has surged about 20 percent
against a basket of major currencies since May.
Mattel's interim CEO Christopher Sinclair said last month
the company must move with a "sense of urgency" to connect with
young customers.
McGowan said Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner's strategy of making
the company's brands relevant in multiple categories was
working.
Hasbro will notch another victory next year when Mattel
loses its license to make Walt Disney Co's Princess
dolls, including those based on the movie "Frozen".
Over the past few years, the box office success of
"Transformers" movies and films based on Marvel Comics
characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man have made Hasbro's
action figures popular.
The company also has a deal with Discovery Communications
Inc for shows based on its brands such as My Little
Pony.
It could take until 2016 or even 2017 for Mattel to start
showing sales growth, Piper Jaffray analyst Stephanie Wissink
said.
The sequels of "Jurassic Park" and "The Avengers" are
expected in the first half of this year, while the new "Star
Wars" movie is expected in December. Hasbro starts shipping toys
4-8 weeks before a movie's launch.
The company's revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.30 billion in
the fourth quarter as sales of toys for boys, its largest
business, rose about 21 percent.
If not for the stronger dollar, revenue would have risen 7
percent, Hasbro said. Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America
account for half of its total revenue.
