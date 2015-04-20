PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in boys toys such as the ones based on characters in the Transformers movies.
Hasbro's revenue rose to $713.5 million in the first quarter ended March 29 from $679.5 million a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Hasbro fell 16.9 percent to $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, from $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
