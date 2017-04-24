April 24 Hasbro Inc, the no. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by higher demand for toys based on franchises such as "Nerf" and "Transformers".

The company said its revenue rose to $849.7 million in the first quarter ended April 2, from $831.2 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $68.6 million, or 54 cents per share, from $48.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)