July 21 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest
U.S. toymaker, reported an 8.2 percent increase in quarterly
sales, helped by strong demand for its boys' toys such as action
figures based on "Transformers" movies and Marvel comics.
A 17 percent rise in international sales also drove the
company's total revenue in the second quarter ended June 29.
Hasbro's sales of boys' toys rose 32 percent, while those
for girls' toys such as My Little Pony and Littlest Pet Shop
rose 10 percent.
The company's revenue rose to $829.3 million in the quarter
from $766.34 million, a year earlier.
Hasbro's net income fell to $33.47 million, or 26 cents per
share, from $36.48 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
earlier.
