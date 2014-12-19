BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Hasen-Immobilien AG :
* Hasen-Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG plans to sell its 80 pct stake in HI Wohnbau GmbH for 47.5 million euros
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares