SYDNEY Aug 21 Directors of Australia's Hastings
Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF) on Tuesday recommended
a A$1.4 billion ($1.46 billion) bid by rival gas distributor APA
after an alternative suitor bowed out.
APA had been fighting Pipeline Partners Australia for
control of two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that serve
Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba. Analysts say growth
prospects are strong because of new coal-seam gas projects and
huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.
On Monday, Pipeline Partners bowed out of the race,
declining to match APA's higher offer.
A subcommittee of HDF independent directors said it was
dropping a recommendation of Pipeline Partner's lower bid and
was now recommending APA's offer in the absence of a superior
proposal.
Securities in HDF last traded up 1.2 percent at A$2.59
compared with the implied value of APA's cash and scrip bid of
A$2.60. APA shares were up 1.1 percent at A$4.67.
Pipeline Partners, a consortium that includes Canadian fund
manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and
Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager
Hastings Funds Management, had offered A$2.43 per HDF security
($1 = 0.9569 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)