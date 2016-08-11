Aug 11 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Says group operating profit up by 20 pct to 70.8 million
pounds (30 june 2015: £59.2 million).
* Says live customer policies up by 17 percent to 2.2
million pounds.
* Says Solvency II coverage of 156 percent (31 december
2015: 156%).
* CEO says 'we are firmly on track to meet, or beat, all of
our targets'.
* Says on track for another year of strong, profitable
growth, with gross written premiums up by 28 percent to 360.6
million pounds (30 june 2015: £282.7 million).
* Says net revenue up by 27 percent to 282.7 million pounds
(30 june 2015: £222.6 million).
* Says calendar year loss ratio of 74.0 percent, below 75
percent to 79 percent target range over insurance market cycle.
* Says interim dividend of 3.3 pence a share, in line with
group's dividend policy.
